Select copra weaken on lower demand

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Select copra including copra office Alappuzha, copra office Kozhikode and copra edible Mumbai weakened further at the spices market here today following lower demand from stockists and retailers.

Meanwhile, other spices held stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activities.

Copra edible mumbai dropped by Rs 300 per quintal to Rs 16,200 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 16,500.

Elsewhere, copra office alappuzha and copra office Kozhikode slid by Rs 200 per quintal each to Rs 13,200 and Rs 13,000 as against Rs 13,400 and Rs 13,200 respectively.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 370/430 (370/430), ginger unbleached (per kg) 150 (150), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,200 (13,400), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,000 (13,200), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 20,000 (20,000), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,200 (16,500). PTI BPD ADI ADI