Select dry fruit prices up on domestic demand

Dry Fruits: Prices of select dry fruits surged at the wholesale market in the national capital during the week on the back of rising domestic demand. Marketmen said apart from paucity of stocks, increased buying by stockists and retailers, triggered by pick-up in demand, mainly led to the rise in select dry fruits' prices. Almond California prices rose by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 19,100-19,300 per 40 kg, while its kernel traded higher by Rs 5 at Rs 680-690 per kg. Almond gurbandi and girdhi prices surged by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 10,800-11,900 and Rs 3,800-4,300 per 40 kg, respectively. Cashew kernel No 180, No 210, No 240, and No 320 rose up to Rs 10 to settle at Rs 1,070-1,075, Rs 935-955, Rs 805-830 and Rs 745-755 per kg, respectively. Its broken pieces (2, 4 and 8 pieces) also quoted higher at Rs 700-765, Rs 600-720 and Rs 550-660 against last week's closing of Rs 700-750, Rs 600-715 and Rs 545-655 per kg, respectively. Kishmish Indian yellow and green prices increased Rs 200 to settle at Rs 8,200-8,700 and Rs 11,200-12,200 per 40 kg, respectively. Pistachio hairati and peshwari went up by Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,580-1,620 and Rs 1,670-1,700 per kg, respectively. Walnut and its kernel prices also traded higher by Rs 10 each to end at Rs 310-460 and Rs 610-1,060 per kg, respectively. (MORE) PTI DPL SUN SHWSHW