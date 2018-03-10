Select dryfruits prices rise on retailer demand

Dryfruits: Firm conditions emerged at the wholesale dryfruits market during the week with almond and pistachio prices rising, supported by uptick in demand from retailers and stockists, driven by ongoing wedding season.

Tight stock positions following restricted arrivals from producing regions and overseas markets also influenced prices.

Trading sentiment improved mostly on increased offtake by stockists and retailers to meet ongoing marriage season demand.

Almond (California) prices traded higher at Rs 18,200-18,400 against previous weeks close of Rs 17,250-17,450 per 40 kgs, while its kernel went up by Rs 20 to settle at Rs 640-650 per kg.

Almond gurbandi and girdhi also increased by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 12,000-12,500 and Rs 5,000-5,100 per 40 kgs, respectively.

Cashew kernel No 180, No 210, No 240 and No 320 increased up to Rs 20 to finish at Rs 1,085-1,095, Rs 975-995 Rs 905-915 and Rs 810-825 and its kernel broken (2, 4 and 8 pieces) also rose by Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 660-765, Rs 635-745 and Rs 555-665 per kg, respectively.

Coconut powder increased by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 4,800-5,500 per 25 kgs.

Kishmish Indian (yellow) were up by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 3,800-4,500 per 40 kgs.

Pistachio hairati and peshwari prices quoted higher at Rs 1,400-1,475 and Rs 1,600-1,650 as compared with Rs 1,395-1,470 and Rs 1,550-1,600 per kg, respectively.

Walnut and its kernel prices also rose by Rs 10 each to end at Rs 240-330 and Rs 510-910 per kg.

On the other hand, chilgoza-roasted declined by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 2,300-2,400 per kg.

Copra prices also drifted lower by Rs 100 to close at Rs 16,000-18,500 per quintal.