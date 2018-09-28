Select edible oils slide on muted demand

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Select edible oil prices drifted lower by up to Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market Friday amid easing demand from vanaspati millers against adequate stocks position. Castor and linseed oils in the non-edible section, also declined on reduced offtake by consuming industries. Traders said fall in demand from vanaspati millers and retailers against ample stocks position on increased supplies from producing belts and a weak trend overseas, mainly weighed on select edible oil prices. Globally, the rates for December delivery was down 1.1 per cent at 2,165 ringgit a tonne, its sharpest daily decline in a week on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. In the national capital, groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) and cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) oils fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,700 and Rs 7,800 per quintal, respectively. Palmolein (RBD) and palmolein (Kandla) oils also shed Rs 50 each at Rs 6,800 and Rs 6,850 per quintal, respectively. Coming to non-edible section, castor and linseed oils too finished lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 7,400-7,500 and Rs 9,200 per quintal, respectively. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900, Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 1,160--1,360. Edible oils: Groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,700, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,700-1,800, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,450, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,325-1,370, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,375-1,475, Sesame mill delivery Rs 10,700, Soybean Refined mill delivery (Indore) Rs 7,800, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,400, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,700, Cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 7,800, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,800, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,850 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150. Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,200, Castor Rs 7,400-7,500, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450. PTI SUN KPS ADIADI