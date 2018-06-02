Select pulses extend weakness on higher supply

Pulses: Select pulses, led by kabuli gram, extended losses for the second straight week at the wholesale pulses market following ample stocks position on improved supplies from producing belts against a fall in demand from retailers and dal mills.

Marketmen said adequate stocks position in the market following increased supplies from producing regions against a fall in demand from retailers and dal mills, mainly kept pressure on kabuli gram and other pulses prices.

In the national capital, kabuli gram small variety suffered the most by plunging Rs 250 to Rs 3,800-4,800 per quintal.

Gram, gram dal local and best quality followed suit and slipped to Rs 3,650-3,750, Rs 3,600-4,000 and Rs 4,000-4,100 from previous levels of Rs 3,750-3,850, Rs 3,800-4,200 and Rs 4,200-4,300 per quintal, respectively.

Masoor small and bold too shed Rs 50 each to Rs 3,450-3,650 and Rs 3,600-3,700 per quintal, respectively. Its dal local and best quality traded lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 3,700-4,100 and Rs 3,800-4,200 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, arhar and its dal dara variety moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and pegged at the last levels of Rs 3,950 and Rs 5,400-7,300 per quintal, respectively.