Select pulses rise on stockists' buying

Pulses: Firm conditions were witnessed at the wholesale market during the week as select pulses led by urad rose by up to Rs 300 per quintal on the back of increased buying by stockists, driven by pick-up in demand from dal mills and retailers. Marketmen said persistent buying by stockists, supported by up tick in demand from dal mills and retailers following paucity of ready stocks on fall in supplies from growing regions, mainly pushed up urad and other prices. In the national capital, urad and its dal chilka local went up by Rs 200 and Rs 300 to Rs 4,000-4,950 and Rs 5,000-5,100 per quintal, respectively. Its dal best quality and dhoya followed suit and traded higher by Rs 300 each to Rs 5,100-5,600 and Rs 5,550-5,750 per quintal, respectively. Masoor small and bold edged up by Rs 50 each to Rs 3,800-4,050 and Rs 3,850-4,150 per quintal, respectively. Its dal local and best quality enquired higher by Rs 100 each to Rs 4,400-4,800 and Rs 4,500-4,900 per quintal, respectively. Gram also hardened by Rs 50 to Rs 4,050-4,150, while its dal local and best quality rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 4,200-4,600 and Rs 4,600-4,700 per quintal, respectively. Besan Shaktibhog and Rajdhani quoted higher at Rs 2,050 each instead of Rs 1,950 each per 35 kg bag. In line with overall trend, peas white and green went up by Rs 100 and Rs 200 to Rs 4,300-4,350 and Rs 4,500-4,600 per quintal, respectively.