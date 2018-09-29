Select spices slip on muted demand

Kirana: Select spices witnessed a weak trend at the local wholesale market during the week on stockists' selling against slackened demand at prevailing higher levels. The sentiment turned weak on adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing belts. Black pepper prices declined by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 370-530 per kg. Cardamom brown-Jhundiwali and Kanchicut prices declined by up to Rs 20 to conclude at Rs 550-570 and Rs 640-890 per kg, respectively. Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold drifted lower up to Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 1,170-1,370, Rs 1,170-1,195, Rs 1,270-1,290 and Rs 1,345-1,365 per kg, respectively. Coriander prices fell by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 5,600-11,800 per quintal. Nutmeg prices traded lower at Rs 590-600 as compared to Rs 600-620 per kg. Dry ginger and kalanji declined by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 18,700-22,700 and Rs 9,400-9,900 per quintal, respectively. Red chilli and turmeric prices declined by Rs 100 each to close at Rs 5,300-13,300 and Rs 7,500-10,400 per quintal, respectively. Poppyseed (Turkey and China) fell by Rs 10 each to end at Rs 430 and Rs 410 per kg, respectively. Jeera common and jeera best quality also traded lower at Rs 19,400-19,700 and Rs 22,200-22,700 as compared to Rs 19,500-19,800 and Rs 22,300-22,800 per quintal, respectively. However, makhana prices traded higher by Rs 100 to close at Rs 650-800 per kg. (MORE) PTI DPL SUN SHWSHW