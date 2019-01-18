'Selection Day: Part 2' to premiere on Netflix on April 22

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Netflix on Friday announced that the second part of "Selection Day" will start streaming on its platform from April 22 this year.The streaming giant had recently revealed that show's sophomore part has been titled, "Selection Day: Part 2". The first part of the series started streaming from December 28 last year.Based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, the series is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers -- Radha and Manju -- who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India.Reacting to news of title revelation, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar asked the streaming giant about the second part's premiere date."Knew these champs wouldn't be kept down for long. Eager to know what happens with Radha and Manju in #SelectionDay Part 2. Is it out anytime soon @NetflixIndia?" he wrote.Anil Kapoor, who has produced the series for Netflix, tweeted, "@sachin_rt, Selection Day Part 2 is releasing very soon! And you know its going to be ekdum.... well you know the rest already! @NetflixIndia."After the prodding from the two, the streaming giant replied, "Manju and Radha's toughest innings yet. 'Selection Day Part 2', begins 22 April."The series cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang and debutantes Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar. Before the show's premiere, Yash and Mohammad had a meeting with Tendulkar who had invited them to his house. PTI RB RB BKBK