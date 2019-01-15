Selena Gomez returns to social media

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Singer-actor Selena Gomez has returned to social media and has thanked her fans for their continuous support.The singer took time off from Instagram after she entered rehab in October last year.Gomez, 26, posted on Instagram on Monday for the first time since September last year."It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. "It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,'' she wrote. Gomez had entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression. PTI SHDSHD