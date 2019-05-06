Self-inspect your Vehicle with HDFC ERGO’s New #DIYMotorClaims Service

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of the #DIYMotorClaims service, a part of the Companys Jaldi Claim services. This new service will enable customers to file their motor claims virtually for minor damages to their cars/two-wheelers by simply sharing photographs of the damages using HDFC ERGOs Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) Mobile App.In order to use the #DIYMotorClaims service, the customer must opt for the self-survey option on HDFC ERGOs IPO app on their mobile phone or the HDFC ERGO website (www.hdfcergo.com) while intimating a claim. The customer will then be required to provide photographs of the damages to the vehicle along with necessary documents, which will be assessed by HDFC ERGOs Central Team. On approval from the Central Team, the customer will be given the option to opt for Instant Cash whereby, the approved amount is instantly credited to the customers bank account. For customers not opting for Instant Cash, the claim amount is given basis the pre-approved assessment to the assigned workshop who can start repairs on the vehicle without any physical survey. This will help individuals file hassle-free claims for up to Rs. 20,000/-, thus eliminating the need for a physical surveyors inspection and reducing the time required to wait for the approval of the claim.HDFC ERGO aims to integrate technological advancements with customer needs, to innovate new products and services for them. The Company is the first in the non-life insurance sector to have launched a mobile application, the HDFC ERGO Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) in 2012, which provides users with a plethora of features like locating garages and hospitals through geo-location and renewing policies. Furthermore, the Company has recently introduced new services under the Jaldi Claims umbrella for all their products, like the Overnight Repairs Motor Repairs service - enabling customers to get their cars professionally repaired overnight and the #CamSurvey service - enabling faster claim settlement through the live streaming facility set up at network workshops. About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC); Indias premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. In August 2017, with IRDAIs approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), the Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector. The merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector. HDFC ERGO offers products like Motor, Health, Travel, Home, Personal Accident and Cyber Insurance in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network. PWRPWR