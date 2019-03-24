Self-proclaimed godman Swami Om to contest elections from New Delhi

/RNew Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Om Sunday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".The statement said several Hindu organisations held a meeting on Saturday and finalised his name. PTI SLB GVS