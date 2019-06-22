Self-styled general of NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction apprehended in Nagaland

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) In a joint operation by the Army and Assam Rifles, the "senior-most officer" of NSCN (K) Yung Aung faction, responsible for ambush on 40th Assam Rifles leading to death of two soldiers, was apprehended in Nagaland on Friday, sources said.Two cadres of his outfit were also apprehended.Acting on human and technical intelligence, the three were apprehended on Aboi-Mon Road, a source said."The self-styled general is the senior-most officer of the NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction operating in Nagaland which is considered responsible for the ambush on 40 AR (Assam Rifles) in May where they had two fatal casualties," the source said. PTI PR NSDNSD