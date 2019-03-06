SelfieWorthTaking - Innovative Technique to Determine Insurance Premium by Kotak Life

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Kotak Life recently launched their #SelfieWorthTaking campaign. Through this campaign, the consumers can get a term insurance quote just by uploading their selfie on the campaign's portal. Based on facial recognition algorithms, the selfie clicked by the buyer will play a key role in deciding the payable premium for the term insurance plan that the buyers want to purchase.The selfie campaign is aimed at simplifying the process of premium determination, which encourages people to purchase term insurance plan online. Anyone with a smartphone can avail the benefit of this facility. He/she can log in on the website, click a selfie and upload it to access the term insurance quotes.The #SelfieWorthTaking campaign algorithms will analyze fundamental factors like age and gender of the individuals from their uploaded selfies. Accordingly, Kotak Life will suggest a suitable plan based on this analysis.Kotak e-Term plan is designed to provide financial protection to the family of the insured. As an incentive, non-tobacco users and women are offered special premium rates. In the event of death of life insurance policyholder during the term, the beneficiary would receive Death Benefit as per plan option selected.The selfie-based approach considerably eases an insurer's path to get a term insurance quote by eliminating a few time consuming steps. Generating a premium quote by uploading a selfie has been initiated for the first time in the industry by Kotak Life. This innovative approach is getting a lot of positive response from young professionals who normally are not aware of term insurance plans.With Kotak e-Term Plan, consumers can enhance their insurance cover against accidental death, total and permanent disability. They can also choose additional cover through Kotak Critical Illness Plus Benefit Rider on payment of additional premiums which will ensure a complete coverage against any unfortunate eventualities.About Kotak Life Insurance: The Kotak Mahindra Group was founded in 1985 as a provider of financial services. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conduct banking operations in the country and was renamed as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, the parent company of Kotak Life. Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India, covering over 20 million lives nationwide (as on 31st March 2018) and has shown remarkable growth since its inception in 2001. Kotak Life believes in offering its customers a lifetime of value - a commitment that has made it a leading financial services group employing around 15,300 people in its various businesses and has a distribution network of branches, franchisees, representative offices, and satellite offices across 340 cities and towns in India and offices in New York, London, Dubai, Mauritius, and Singapore. The Group services around 3.2 million customer accounts.For more information, please visit, insurance.kotak.comSource: Kotak Life Insurance PWRPWR