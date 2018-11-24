Selma Blair says she is 'grieving' after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (PTI) Actor Selma Blair, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, says she has been "grieving" for all the things she took for granted in her life.In an Instagram post on Friday, the 46-year-old actor said there is a "grim realization" that the disease is taking control of her body and denying her the ability to do the simple things."I have been grieving recently. For the things I took for granted. A cartwheel for my son being one. I was the most gymnastic mom I knew. A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath. But when I began to turn one yesterday on an impulse to show my son who had forgotten, it went all wrong," Blair wrote."A jumble of confusion for this body I knew so well. A heap. A heap on the ground. And I tried to laugh. As did my son. But it was a turning point. Part of the grim realization. Is this just #ms or is this still an exacerbation? Five months and still same way. Or is this my new normal? And then more gets taken away," she added.The actor also said that she stayed at home for Thanksgiving and watched Griffin Dunne's Netflix documentary on author Joan Didion, "The Center Will Not Hold". She thanked her fans and family for supporting her as she continues to figure out life with the disease."So I thank you all for propping me up. We all have something. Now how do we handle it? What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day? Still grateful," Blair wrote.The actor had shared the news that she has multiple sclerosis last month and revealed she got to know about it from her doctor in August. PTI RB RBRB