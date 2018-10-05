Sembcorp commissions 250 MW wind project in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) and Suzlon Group Friday announced completion of a 250 MW wind power project, which was the first wind energy project auctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).The wind power project was dedicated to the nation by Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh at the 2nd Global RE-INVEST summit at Greater Noida, a company statement said.Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd, an arm of the SEIL, won this project in the first round of wind energy auction conducted by the SECI in April 2017.The Sembcorps 250 MW project is the first wind power project, under the first reverse wind auctions in India, with the entire capacity completed ahead of the SECI timelines. Suzlon is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for the project.The wind project located at Chandragiri in Tamil Nadu consists of 119 units of Suzlons 2.1 MW S111-120m Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs). Under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Sembcorp and Power Trading Corporation (PTC), power generated from the project will be supplied to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, SEIL said in the statement, The successful completion of the Chandragiri wind power project is an important milestone in Sembcorps journey towards providing energy to support Indias continued development and prosperity." J P Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group, said, We partnered with Sembcorp from the pre-bid stage and delivered the full capacity ahead of the SECI timelines despite the challenges, uncertainties and initial teething issues of the new bidding regime for wind." PTI KKS MR