Sembcorp to set up 2 SO2 pollution control units at 2 power plants

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Complying with environment norms, Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) has floated a tender to set up two flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) units worth over Rs 1,000 crore in its two power plants with a total capacity of 2,640 MW in Andhra Pradesh. FGD helps power plants reduce emission and attain higher efficiency with adoption of cleaner technologies. It also ensures controlling sulphur dioxide emissions and compliance of the new environment norms set out by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The company is in the process of setting up the FGD units and has invited bids for the same as per tender document. SEIL, which is India arm of Singapore-based Sembcorp group, has a portfolio of 4.37 GW, including some under-construction plants. This includes thermal power generation capacity of 2.64 GW and over 1.7 GW renewable energy capacity. The company, like other thermal power firms, has been mandated to set up the FGD plants following a directive from the CPCB in December 2017, through which, all thermal power units were asked to install FGD systems in their plants by 2022 to control sulphur dioxide emissions. The timeline was set following a phased implementation plan prepared by the Central Electricity Authority to install FGD units in 414 thermal plants having a cumulative capacity of 1,61,402 MW and upgrade electrostatic precipitator in 222 thermal plants with a cumulative capacity of 64,525 MW. An e-mail sent to the company spokesperson on the subject did not elicit any response. Industry officials said all thermal power companies in the country are rushing to install the FGD system units to meet the deadline of 2022. They have said with such a capacity (161 GW) on offer, India has emerged as one of the largest markets for FGD and air quality control systems and investments of over USD 10 billion would be required to put in place the requisite systems. The state-run power giant NTPC has already placed the FGD system packages for over 24 GW, an official said.