Semester system row: Students of Delhi University's SOL call off hunger strike

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Correspondence students of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) on Thursday ended their hunger strike against the introduction of the semester system following a meeting with varsity authorities.The decision to introduce the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) at the SOL from this academic year was taken at a recent meeting of the DU's Executive Council.Correspondence students of the SOL and activists of students' group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) began the hunger strike on Tuesday.The protesting students on Thursday tried to return their old study material to the SOL authorities but they refused to take it.Thereafter, the students dumped their books outside the SOL building in protest. The actions of students and activists forced the authorities to call for a meeting with their delegation, the KYS said.In the meeting, the authorities assured the students that their demands would be considered, it said. PTI SLB DIVDIV