Seminar on aerospace power on Monday to mark birth centenary of Marshal Arjan Singh

/R New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A seminar on aerospace power of the future and the impact of technology will be held here Monday to pay tributes to war hero Marshal Arjan Singh of the Indian Air Force on his birth centenary. The event will be hosted by the IAF along with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), an autonomous defence research and analysis body, at the Subroto Park.The Chief of the Air Statff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, is slated to address the inaugural session, the organisers said. The IAF Sunday also organised half-marathons across the country spanning 100 Air Force stations on the occasion of the centenary. The Delhi leg of the event was held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and more than 800 air warriors took part in it, the IAF said in a statement. The Indian Air Force has accomplished a milestone in sporting activity by the simultaneous conduct of half-marathons across the country, Dhanoa said at the event."Late Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh was an accomplished sportsman. The conduct of this half-marathon is a befitting tribute to the legend and an admirable way of expression of our gratitude towards his contribution to the nation," he said. The seminar on 'Aerospace power in the 2040s: Impact of Technology' will be held on April 15 when the Marshal of Indian Air Force would have turned 100, a senior official said. Singh, who led the Indian Air Force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, died in September 2017 at the age of 98. Singh, the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank, equal to a Field Marshal in the Army, was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital after he had suffered a cardiac arrest and he died there. An icon in the country's military history, Singh had led a fledgling IAF in the 1965 Indo-Pak war when he was just 44-year-old. Born on April 15, 1919, in Lyallpur in Punjab in undivided India, his father, grandfather and great grandfather had served in the cavalry. "Technology has brought in the ability to deliver force from the air with unrivalled precision, at great range and in a matter of hours almost anywhere in the world, along with the ability to cause immense damage," the CAPS said in a statement."The seminar will deliberate on the salience of aerospace technologies in future projection of aerospace power for national security," it said. PTI KND AQS