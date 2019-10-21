Seminar to throw light on aesthetic manifestations in Indian Classical

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A two-day national seminar on Indian classical music will be held here in the capital starting Tuesday. The seminar, titled "Aesthetic Manifestations of Raga and Tala in Indian Classical Music: The Contemporary Scenario", is being organized by the Faculty of Music & Fine Arts, Delhi University. According to the organizers, the seminar will have five sessions where artistes including panelists like Sriram Parasuram, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar and Pandit Laxman Krishanrao Pandit, will throw light on 'raga' and 'tala' in Indian classical music."Recognizing the multicultural aspect of music, one of our goals is to facilitate social harmony through music among diverse communities," they said. On both days, the seminar will be followed by a concert put up by artistes from different states. While the first day will witness a Karnatak music performance with Malladi brothers on the vocals and Pt Tajendra Narayan Majumdar on the sarod, the second day will see a Hindustani music performance by Vidushi Uma Garg and Pt Bholanath Mishra together with Thiruvarur Bakhtavathsalamon mridangam. The keynote address of the seminar will be given by renowned Santoor exponent Pt Bhajan Sopori. PTI MG TRSTRS