Sena moves SC, seeks hearing against Guv's decision of not giving time to submit letter of support

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it the three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state.The lawyers, appearing for the Shiv Sena, told PTI that they have made a request to the registrar for according urgent hearing on Tuesday itself and said they are yet to get a response.The Shiv Sena has termed the governor's Monday decision as unconstitutional, unreasonable and mala fide. PTI RKS ANBANB

