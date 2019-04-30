Sena MP's wife, others get 1 year jail in poll violence case

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The wife of a Shiv Sena MP and 17 party workers were Tuesday given one year jail terms by a court here in connection with an incident in which a police constable was injured in a clash between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sena workers in 2014.Kamini Shewale, wife of Rahul Shewale, sitting MP from South Central Lok Sabha constituency, and the party workers were sentenced after sessions court judge D K Gudadhe found them guilty under sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.However, they were acquitted of all other charges, including attempt to murder.Constable Vikas Thorbole was injured during the clash on Lok Sabha polling day in April, 2014 after both Sena and MNS alleged that cash was being distributed to voters in suburban Trombay, part of the Mumbai South Central seat.Based on the statement of the constable, an FIR was registered and 18 people, including Kamini Shewale, were named as accused in the case. PTI AVI BNM ZMN