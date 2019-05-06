Send proposal for clearance online: Poll body to Delhi govt

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in the city, the poll body has directed the Delhi government's departments to send proposals online for its clearance.In a written communication to the secretary of General Administration Department (GAD), the chief electoral office said that it will not process offline proposals any further.Delhi, which sends seven members to Parliament, will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 12. The poll panel stated that an online module has been devised for seeking exemption for various proposals as per the provisions of model code of conduct and the related guidelines."...Henceforth, all the proposals seeking exemptions of ECl/CEO should be sent online. This office will not process offline proposals any further."This may kindly be brought to the notice of all concerned for information and compliance," the CEO office said in the communication.The move came days after the GAD had issued an advisory to all heads of departments asking them to send only those proposals which are routed through the two-member screening committee chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM