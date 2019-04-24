Send proposals routed through two-member screening committee: GAD to HoDs

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PI) In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi government's general administration wing has issued an advisory to all heads of departments asking them to send only those proposals which are routed through the two-member screening committee chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev.According to an official, the move comes after it was observed that a number of proposals which were sent to the department did not follow the guidelines. "The proposal contains no observations or recommendations of the secretary of the department concerned. In many proposals, the secretary merely puts his or her signature but does not give any specific recommendations or the urgency of the proposals," the official said.The official said in some cases, there are clear guidelines of model code of conduct, which do not favour the proposals. Yet they are being sent to the screening committee which unnecessarily adds to the work load, the official added."Proposals must be routed through the principal secretary or secretary of the department. Proposal should have clear recommendation of the secretary of department."The urgency factor must be clearly mentioned," the advisory issued to the HoDs stated.It stated that in case, the department secretary considers that the proposals are not as per the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission and is in violation of the poll code, they should not be forwarded to the screening committee. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS