Send triple talaq bill to select committee, says Oppn in RS

(Eds: Repeating PAR 15 after removing expunged remarks of SP's Javed Ali Khan in para 26, 27) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Opposing the contentious tripletalaq bill, parties like Congress, TMC, SP, AIADMK and DMK onTuesday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the proposed legislationbe sent to select committee for further scrutiny.Most of the opposition members objected to the provisionof criminalising instant triple talaq.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the bill in RajyaSabha, saying it has been brought to ensure justice for Muslimwomen and should not be seen through a political prism.Urging members to approve 'The Muslim Women (Protectionof Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019', he said the practise oftriple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banningthe same through its judgement.The Bill has been passed by Lok Sabha last week.Participating in the debate, Leader of Opposition GhulamNabi Azad alleged that the bill is politically motivated andthe real objective behind bringing the Bill was destruction ofMuslim families. He claimed that the objections raised by him have notbeen addressed and instead the government has done "cosmeticsurgery". Azad observed that marriage is a civil contract in Islamand it is being given a criminal face through the proposedlegislation.He sought to know if the government will providesustenance allowance to women whose husbands are lodged inprison for Triple Talaq during the three-year period. The Congress leader claimed that Talaq could be utteredthrice in anger like a curse, and may not be actuallyexecuted, and therefore, men cannot be punished for it. Triple Talaq according to Supreme Court is null and void,Azad said, wondering how Muslim men after staying in jail forthree years will go home and live peacefully with their wives. Accusing the government of being selective in honouringSupreme Court order, Azad asked Law Minister Ravi ShankarPrasad if he would implement all the minority judgements givenby the apex court since 1947. He said it will lead to discord in Muslim familiesand society and if the government wants to listen to theSupreme Court, it should also bring a law on lynching and notresort to selective implementation. Opposing the Bill, he said a law should not be made to"finish one particular religion" and claimed that the "cat hascome out of the bag", demanding that it be sent to SelectCommittee, which will see what has to be retained in the Bill. He said the government should not target one section byframing an "unconstitutional" law but instead provide 33 percent reservation to women for their empowerment, the wayCongress government had earlier brought in reservation forwomen in panchayats, corporations and local bodies. Azad also accused the government of "double speak" andsaid empowerment is needed not only for Muslim women but alsofor Hindu, Christian and Jain women.He demanded that the bill should be sent to a selectcommittee.TMC member Dola Sen raised the same demand."Both Houses have passed 16 bills together in the currentsession and only one has been sent to select committee.Earlier Lok Sabha sent 60 to 70 per cent bills to select orstanding committee for scrutiny," he said.She said, "Just because an ordinance (to ban instanttriple talaq) has been brought, it does not mean that it hasbeen scrutinised... We have not become Presidential form ofgovernment or dictatorship... till that happens, let'sfunction as Parliamentary democracy."Talking about women empowerment, she said, "14 per centof the members in Parliament are women. Government says it ishistoric.She demanded that if the government is so keen on womenempowerment then it should extend the session by one more dayand bring Women's Reservation Bill as it would benefit 60crore women.Elaborating on why the bill should be sent to selectcommittee, she explained, "The husband can be jailed for threeyears under the bill. Will that mean that women would not beallowed to marry for three years. How the maintenance will bepaid."She demanded that the criminality clause in the bill beremoved and the bill referred to select committee.SP member Javed Ali Khan made the same demand.He alleged that the the government is having a "hidden agenda" in thegarb of the bill which was directed to "score a point" withits vote bank.He also asked the Law Ministry about the status of thegroup of minister on women empowerment formed in October 2018which had to submit its report in three months.He also said that an act can be categorised as offence inlaw only when it causes public disorder, but as per expertstriple talaq does not do that.A Navaneethkrishanan (AIADMK) claimed Parliament has "nolegislative competence" to entertain this bill.He explained that marriage in Muslim law is a civilcontract and breach of contract (divorce) cannot becriminalised.He said that when Supreme Court has decided that instanttriple talaq is null and void then it cannot be declared asoffence.Strongly opposing the bill, he demanded that the bill besent to select committee.Echoing similar views, Elamaram Kareem (CPM) said thatthe Supreme Court has already set aside instant triple talaqsaying it is void and unconstitutional and nowhere the apexcourt has said that instate triple talaq needs to becriminalised.He said that this bill is an encroachment on the rightsof the people.RJD member Manoj Jha claimed the bill is a "violenttampering with the Article 14 of the Constitution (equalitybefore law). You want to demonise Muslim men. Don't get thebill passed by managed majority."Tiruchi Siva (DMK) also alleged that there was a hiddenagenda behind the bill and "one group is being targeted".He also opposed criminalising the instant triple talaqand demand that the bill should be referred to selectcommittee.Prasanna Acharya (BJD) supported the bill but opposed thecriminalisation of instant triple talaq.He said that the provision that any blood relation of awomen can be complainant, could be misused.Ealier particiating in the debate, Amee Yajnik ofCongress said through this bill, the government has thrustwomen into a criminal magisterial court for settling familymatters.Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage)Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will beillegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years forthe husband.While the bill makes triple talaq a "non-bailable"offence, an accused can approach a magistrate even beforetrial to seek bail.In a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted bypolice at the police station itself. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena supported the Bill, termingit "historic" and said it will impart strength to Muslimwomen. "After this, (Article) 370 will also go, (Article) 35Awill also go," Raut said, referring to provisions that givespecial status to Jammu and Kashmir. V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRCP opposed the Bill. According to him, sending husband to prison for threeyears is virtually shutting the door for reconciliation. Saroj Pandey of the BJP said that on April 23, 1985, theSupreme Court had given the judgement in favour of Shah Bano,but the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did not stand withthe decision.She said those who oppose Triple Talaq Bill are anti-women. TKS Elangovan of the DMK said he welcomes the SupremeCourt order on Triple Talaq but opposes the Bill, terming it"faulty". Nazir Ahmad Laway of PDP also opposed the Bill. NCP's Majid Memon said his party is unable to accept theproposed legislation for various reasons. Supporting the Bill, nominated member Swapan Dasguptasaid an attempt has been made to address Muslim social reformsthrough the proposed legislation. Narendra Jadhav (Nominated)also endorsed the bill. PTI KKS RSN RTRT