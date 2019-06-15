SendBestGift.com- Gurgaon based Startup raises undisclosed amount of investment from HNI Investors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Navyakshi India Pvt. Ltd., head quartered in Gurgaon, which owns and operates an online gifting portal, SendBestGift.com", has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Angel Investors. Investors have agreed to back the company in its quest to cater to people looking for an online solution to their gifting woes. Treading solo, SendBestGift has risen through the ranks of its competitors and has served more than 20,000 customers since its inception in 2017. The company has made its presence felt across the nation and is expanding by leaps and bounds with every passing day. Launched with an aim to transform it into an online portal that millions can use to connect with their loved ones, SendBestGift has already laid a solid groundwork with a network of gifts delivery throughout the nation. It offers same day delivery service in more than 1000 cities across India and also offers midnight gifts delivery https://www.sendbestgift.com/midnight-gifts-delivery-online service in more than 200 cities. There are other delivery modes as well. Narender Kumar, who holds a degree in Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi, is the founder and chief executive officer of the company. Having been in the field of online gifting, operations, customer support, and technology for more than fifteen years, he is no rookie when it comes to this segment. Earlier he was associated with Adda52.com, Indias largest online poker website. The company offers a plethora of gifts which includes cakes, flowers, chocolates, sweets and much more. The company offers its customers a platform to send gifts to India https://www.sendbestgift.com/ to their loved ones within hours of placing the order by opting for the same day delivery option. Customers also have the option of midnight gifts delivery that can be used to send cakes to India https://www.sendbestgift.com/cakes-delivery-online and other perishable items as well. SendBestGift offers gifts for all the occasions and festivals, be it birthdays, anniversaries or Rakhi and Diwali. The company allows a great deal of leeway to its customers to personalize the gifts and delivery options. This is what makes SendBestGift stand out amongst its competition. Online gifting is still catching up in India and it needs to be promoted for the sheer ease with which it allows people to reach out to their loved ones. We firmly believe that this segment has great potential, said the investors. Narender has built a solid background with excellent product portfolio and delivery services. His passion towards SendBestGift and a customer centric approach has helped us in our decision to invest in the company. We are sure that we will touch the heights of new milestones together. We are thrilled to invest in such an innovative organization, they added. The investors, because of their sound technological know-how, marketing skills, and operational experience as head of renowned organizations are able to provide high quality mentoring, vast network, and strategy to grow and better execution of plans. Narender Kumar, Co-Founder, and CEO of SendBestGift, said, This investment is an important landmark for SendBestGift and the shift to sustainable online gifting. Beyond simply eliminating compromises that exist around performance, capability and efficiency, we are working to pioneer innovations to enhance the customer experience. We are planning to aggressively expand our operation to remote areas of India as well as to global destinations. Having reached to 1000 cities already, we plan to bring each and every corner of the country under our delivery network. A part of the current funding will be used to fuel advertising and brand building in order to acquire a broader customer base. The remaining will be allocated to strengthen core technology, enhance operations, and develop the platform and fresh hiring. To order online, visit www.sendbestgift.com Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SendBestGift Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sendbestgift Photo Caption: Team sendbestgift.com PWRPWR