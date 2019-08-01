Senger expelled from party: UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said on Thursday that the party has expelled its MLA Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao and killing two members of her family. The central leadership has expelled Sengar, Dev said while clarifying that he was not aware of the decision when he had earlier noted in Kanpur that the MLA was suspended and not expelled. The state leadership had suspended him and now the top party brass has expelled him from the BJP, Singh added.He also asserted that the state government is standing firmly with the Unnao victim. PTI KR PYKPYK