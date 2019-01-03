Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka resigns

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka, who has fought the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, resigned from the party Thursday.The move comes amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.In a tweet, Phoolka said he will explain reason behind the move in a press briefing in Delhi Friday."I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans," he wrote on Twitter.The AAP has not denied alliance prospects with the Congress, saying its political affairs committee will take a call after considering opinion of its leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was recently convicted in an anti-Sikh riot case by the Delhi High Court, where Phoolka represented the victims. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR