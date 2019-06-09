scorecardresearch
Senior BJP leader Umesh Aggrawal dies

Dehradun, Jun 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Umesh Aggrawal passed away here Sunday after a prolonged illness.Aggrawal breathed his last at his Subhash Nagar residence here at around 3.30 am, state BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the party leader's demise.Aggrawal was the former city (Mahanagar) president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. PTI ALM RHL

