Senior BSP leader M S Phalianwala joins Congress

Chandigarh, Mar 30 ( PTI) A senior BSP leader and two-time Member of Parliament Mohan Singh Phalianwala Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Singh, in a statement, said Phalianwala would fortify the party's position in the Malwa region, which would help the Congress achieve its 'Mission 13'. "We will win all 13 seats with thumping margins," Singh asserted, while exhorting Phalianwala to mobilise his supporters towards the party's cause. Leaders from all opposition parties were joining the Congress, demonstrating the nation's trust in the philosophy of peace, mutual respect and secularism which INC embodies, the chief minister said. Phalianwala said he believed in the Congress ideology of inclusiveness and would do his best to defeat the negative agenda of the current central regime. Phalianwala's son Parampal Singh and Jasmeet Singh Dapper also joined the Congress on the occasion. PTI CHS INDINDIND