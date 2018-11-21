Senior Cong leaders will placate disappointed leaders in Rajasthan: Ajay Maken

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party would placate the leaders disappointed with the ticket distribution in Rajasthan. "The Congress has several capable candidates on each Assembly constituency and the high command searched for a winning combination. The decision on ticket distribution is taken by the party's central election committee in consultation with workers and senior leaders," Maken said at a press conference. The senior Congress leaders are in the state to placate the disappointed leaders and situation for the party will improve in the coming days, Maken said. Asserting that the party would come to power in the state with a huge margin, the Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of failing to address the issues of farmers, youths, employment and women security. Maken said more than 100 farmers had committed suicide in the state. "The BJP government did not develop a permanent system for minimum support price, which it had promised five years ago. The government implemented the quota-and-token system in crop procurement, which led to huge corruption." He said farmers standing in queues to take urea were cane-charged. "The chairman of the state seed corporation has accepted that poor-quality seeds were distributed to farmers in Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's constituency. The condition of unemployment and women security in the state are worst in the country," Maken said. Pointing out that the unemployment rate in the state was more than double the national average, Maken alleged that the state government could provide only 2.62 lakh jobs to youths during its tenure, against the promise of providing 15 lakh jobs. Thirteen per cent of the total rape cases in the country are registered in Rajasthan. The dropout rate of girls, between 12-15 years, was highest after Uttar Pradesh, he added. PTI AGHMB