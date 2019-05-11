Senior Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan joins BJP

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan quit the party to join the BJP on Saturday, a day before the national capital votes in the parliamentary election. Chauhan was upset with the Congress after he was denied ticket from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia has been fielded by the party from the seat. The former four-time MLA and minister in the Sheila Dikshit government joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel. Chauhan said he believed in the policies of Prime Minister Natendra Modi and would work to strengthen bonds of his Khatik community with the BJP. Tiwari said the decision of Chauhan to quit the Congress "exposed" the party's policy. PTI VIT AMP SMN