Senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava appointed as Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava was on Monday appointed as Haryana's Director General of Police. The term of Yadava, the 1988 batch officer, who is currently on a central deputation, shall be for a period of two years from the date he will assume the charge, an official order stated. Besides Yadava, the panel of officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission for the top post in the Haryana Police had the names of 1985-batch officer K Selvaraj and 1986-batch officer Krishan Kumar Sindhu. These names were forwarded to the Haryana government on Monday. The government picked Yadava as the new DGP. The tenure of incumbent DGP B S Sandhu, who was scheduled to retire in September 2018, had ended on January 31 after he was granted a three-month extension in service earlier. On February 1,K P Singh, senior IPS officer of the 1985 batch, had assumed the charge as officiating DGP, Haryana. In September 2018, the Haryana government had promoted Yadava, who was then holding the rank of ADGP, to the DGP rank. He had been granted proforma promotion as he was on central deputation. Proforma promotion is a procedure followed mainly in the case of an employee who is on deputation to other departments/ministry and has been promoted in the parent department. The apex court had on July 3 last year passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs. It said the states will have to send a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP. The commission will then prepare a panel and intimate the states, which in turn will immediately appoint one of the persons from that list. Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IPS officers and three Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect. Among those shuffled included superintendents of police of some districts, an official order said. Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled included Astha Modi, SP Ambala, who has been transferred and posted as SP, Kurukshetra in place of Surender Pal Singh, who now will be Commandant of the 5th Batallion, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban. Mohit Handa, ADC to Haryana Governor, will be the new SP of Ambala.