Senior official of private firm held for duping it of Rs 6 cr: Police

Gurgaon, Apr 25 (PTI) The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Gurgaon police has arrested a senior official of a private company for allegedly duping the firm of Rs 6 crore, police said on Thursday.Lakhan Singh, general manager, finance of PLN9 Security Service Pvt Ltd, was arrested from Sohna Chowk in Gurgaon on Wednesday, they added.On Thursday, the accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to a four-day police custody, Gurgaon police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said.Besides Singh, Vivek Kumar Chaudhary, the assistant general manager, finance of the company, and chartered accountant Amit Agrawal were also involved in duping the firm, he said, adding that a hunt was on to nab them."The financial irregularities came into light when the company's director, Sobha Shandilya, asked for a detailed financial report of the firm in 2016. Singh delayed the process on some pretext. When Shandilya asked Chaudhary to submit the report, he also refused to do so. The director of the company then decided to conduct an audit and Agrawal, the company's CA, started the process," Bokan said.As Shandilya was suffering from cancer and had undergone a surgery in September 2016, she was not in a position to attend office on a daily basis. She had asked Chaudhary to submit the audit report at the earliest."During the audit, both Singh and Chaudhary influence Agrawal in preparing a false report showing the company had incurred losses," Bokan said.When the audit report was submitted to the director, she straightaway realised that it was false. Subsequently, she hired Indore-based auditor Dassani Associates to conduct a financial audit of the company, the police officer said."The EOW had received a complaint from Shandilya on September 8, 2017. The probe revealed dubious financial transactions and an FIR was lodged in November last year," Bokan added.