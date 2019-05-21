Senior Talent Joins STL's Network Software Business to Drive Deep Customer Engagement

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, May 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (BSE: 532374), (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions, today announced new business and technology capability additions to its Network Software business to serve its global customers. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg )Announcing the capability expansion, Anshoo Gaur, CEO of Network Software at STL, said, "Software is a people-driven business. I am excited to announce three leadership additions that build on our global talent pool of best-in-class strategists, scientists and technologists. The joining of these industry leaders further elevates our capability, accelerates the evolution of our award-winning software portfolio, and amplifies our customer immersion in global markets." /Radheshyam Soni, Global Head of Network Software Services, will drive predictability, quality, and value to exceed customer expectations. In his 28 years career, Radheshyam has successfully led large and complex Network Services and OSS/BSS projects end-to-end. In his previous role with Amdocs, he led large-scale BSS and network transformation projects with top Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally and in the highly competitive South East Asia market./Tilemachos Koulouris, Head of Europe, Network Software, will drive customer engagements for STL's fast-growing customer base in Europe. He will ensure deeper collaboration with customers and demonstrate value realisation from STL's next-gen software. With significant strategy, management and sales experience, he will drive productised technology and digital solutions for enhanced customer benefits. Tilemachos has been in senior customer management positions across Europe's telecom and media industry for Siemens, Ericsson, Comverse and Oracle./Shantanu Kulkarni, Head of BSS/OSS Products, Network Software, will lead product management and engineering of STL's BSS/OSS solutions. He will drive product development towards enhanced customer benefits through drastic reduction in cost-to-serve and time-to-market and significant improvements in customer experience. Shantanu has spent over 20 years in R&D and customer management, and specialises in designing and developing products across BSS and the customer's digital journey. A scientist in action, Shantanu has facilitated many patents, and at his previous role in Amdocs, he represented the company at the Global Patent Council.This leadership announcement comes on the back of STL's recent launch of its Digital Software Portfolio. This portfolio of digital products enables CSPs to go to market faster and to offer an enhanced and personalised experience to their users. This best-in-class software solutions portfolio includes: Digital Revenue Management System, Digital Engagement Platform, Digital Policy Control and Charging, Intellza - Business Analytics Platform and Digital Wi-Fi Service Management, including Smart Mobility that allows for automated seamless movement between terrestrial and Wi-Fi networks.About Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two software-development centres.For more on STL, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeSource: Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) PWRPWR