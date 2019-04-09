SenRa and myDevices Launch IoT in a Box� in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --SenRa, a PAN India LoRaWAN network service provider, and myDevices, the Internet of Things solutions company, today announced the launch of IoT in a Box for the Indian market with the initial roll-out focused on providing end-to-end commercial refrigeration monitoring solutions. With India's IoT market poised to touch $15 billion USD by 2020, new and cost-effective solutions are an integral part of driving the market growth and IoT adoption in India. With over 90 million commercial refrigeration units in operation around the world, the global demand for commercial refrigeration equipment is expected to increase 4.5% each year through 2020. The collaboration between the two companies will help drive India's digital movement into industries yet to be penetrated in the Indian market. The IoT in a Box's commercial refrigeration temperature monitoring offering will now drive IoT adoption into industries such as retail, supply-chain management, logistics, healthcare, and even hospitality. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638478/Senra_Tech_Private_Limited.jpg )Leveraging the myDevices' IoT in a Box solution and SenRa's highly scalable LoRaWAN network services will allow businesses like pharmaceutical labs, supermarkets, corporate cafeterias, restaurants, hospitals, and food manufacturing units to better monitor and manage their refrigerators and deep-freezing units remotely and in real-time. IoT in a Box has already made significant impact on businesses across the globe, where businesses have demonstrated a large return on their investment and a massive reduction in resource allocation to address what now can be done from a mobile application on a phone."We are excited to bring myDevices' IoT in a Box solution offerings to the Indian market," said Ali Hosseini, CEO of SenRa. "This collaboration will allow us to increase adoption of LoRaWAN in India and in its mainstream market. IoT in a Box is an off-the-shelf solution which will rapidly enable digitalization PAN India."SenRa and myDevices last year had announced their collaboration to provide SenRa's commercial grade network with myDevices IoT 'Cayenne' platform to simplify the creation, development and deployment of end-to-end solutions in a growing India IoT market. The launch of IoT in a Box in India is yet another major milestone for the companies' continued collaboration.myDevices' IoT in a Box pre-packaged solutions empower SenRa to immediately offer out-of-the-box, LoRa technology products that can expand to many verticals across a variety of industries, including automated temperature monitoring for hospitals, hotels, and food service organizations," said Kevin Bromber, CEO and Founder of myDevices. "Businesses worldwide are required by law to monitor refrigeration temperatures for perishable goods. With IoT in a Box, they can automatically ensure food safety and reduce inventory loss, significantly reducing labor and operational costs associated with manual monitoring."About SenRa SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, logistics and gas meter. For additional information visit: www.senraco.comAbout myDevices myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers System integrators, MSPs, VARs, ISVs, developers, and enterprises to quickly commercialize IoT solutions. The company's mission is to simplify the connected world by providing tools that enable the creation of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings, smart agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com and www.IoTinaBox.comAbout LoRaWAN LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) is a broad term covering several implementations and protocols, both open-source and proprietary. While other wireless communication technologies available like Bluetooth and BLE (and to some extent Wi-Fi and ZigBee) are not suited for long-range performance, LPWAN provides the longest range with a low data rate. The technology used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost-prohibitive to connect. With its unique penetration capability, a LoRaWAN gateway deployed on a building or tower can connect to sensors more than 10 miles away or to water meters deployed underground or in basements.About LoRa Alliance The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association that has grown to more than 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion ongoing. For information about joining the LoRa Alliance, please visit http://www.loraalliance.org/join. 