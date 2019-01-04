Sensationalism of news is insult to journalism: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism and suggested that media men should refrain from it.In his address at the Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awards ceremony, Singh said any criticism of an individual or government should be taken in a sporting way."I think media acts as mirror to the government. But that mirror should not be painted with any colour as it can pose a question mark on its credibility," he said.Lauding the role of late Ramnath Goenka, founder of Indian Express newspaper, for his courageous journalism especially during the Emergency, Singh said "I believe that sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism. And I can say that Ramnath Goenka never allowed it while he was around."He also advocated better relations between the media and the government."It's okay if there is no friendship between the media and the government, but there should be no discord between them," the home minister said. He also asked journalists to be cautious on fake news or sponsored news as it may hit their credibility."Newspapers or media groups may have their ideology but it should not be reflected in a news item," he said.On the growing landscape of social media, Singh said the conventional media will not lose its importance no matter how the new media grows. However, he cautioned that this credibility can be maintained as long as the conventional media continues to report facts. PTI NES ACB AKV SKLZMN