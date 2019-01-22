Sense of duty turned into sense of entitlement: Modi

(Eds: Adding quotes) Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the sense of duty among people before India's Independence has now turned into a sense of entitlement.He also asked citizens as well as social and political leaders to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and take up the cause of cleanliness as a mass movement.Modi was addressing a gathering at Sanosara village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district through video conference at the concluding ceremony of a 150-km foot-march organised by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the 150th birthanniversary celebrations of Gandhi this year."Mahatma Gandhi always stressed on duty. However, after Independence, this sense of duty slowly turned into a sense of entitlement. To take our country ahead and bring development, we need both of them today," he said."They are the platforms on which the vehicle of country's development would move forward. Both of them are incomplete without each other," he added.The seven-day march, aimed at spreading Gandhian thoughts, values and message of basic education, began on January 16 at Manar village in Bhavnagar district and ended on Tuesday at Sanosara, located around 170 km from here.Modi lauded Mandaviya's endeavour and expressed hope that such foot marches would be organised in other parts of the country also once the word spreads and eventually, it will infuse "a sense of duty" among the masses.Gandhi created a mass movement, which was instrumental in getting independence, he noted."Our cleanliness drive became successful due to people's participation. People themselves took up that cause voluntarily. The government alone could not have done that. We achieved success because we walked on the path shown by Gandhiji," he said.Modi also said that his government's aim was to make India open defecation free by this year, when the country would observe 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."We want cleanliness to become a habit among the masses. This will be a big tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," he said.It is important that each citizen understands the power of mass movement and people's participation, he said, and urged the people and leaders of all political parties in Gujarat to take up the cause of cleanliness."We take pride in saying that Gandhiji was from Gujarat and used to speak Gujarati. We also say with pride that the Sabarmati Ashram here was instrumental in the country getting Independence. Thus, people of Gujarat also have a greater responsibility," he said.The prime minister also urged the people of Gujarat, including political leaders and those associated with Gandhian institutions, to take out such 150 km-long foot marches in different parts of the state."We should finish this before the summer sets in. I urge all to take up this responsibility," he added. PTI PJT PD GK ZMN