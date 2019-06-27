Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Domestic equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to finish marginally lower Thursday on expiry of June derivatives contracts amid upbeat global cues. After a positive opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex suddenly faced selling pressure in late-afternoon trade. It finally settled just 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 11,841.55. Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, ITC, Infosys, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta, shedding up to 2.26 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent. On the global front, markets rose in anticipation of a trade truce between the US and China, with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set to hold talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan. However, India-US trade tensions loomed large on domestic investors' radars after Trump tweeted that India's "very high" tariffs on US goods are "unacceptable" and must be withdrawn. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too are scheduled to meet in Japan. According to traders, market witnessed heavy volatility as June futures and options (F&O) contracts expired. "A healthy environment was developed ahead of the G20 meet. Today we have a pause in the momentum awaiting its final outcome this weekend. This hope and positive trend will continue in the short-term supported by domestic tailwinds like Budget stimulus and Q1 FY20 results," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Sectorally, BSE energy, teck, metal, FMCG, utilities and power indices ended up to 0.74 per cent higher, while realty, auto, telecom, consumer durables, finance and bankex lost up to 1.71 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, closing up to 0.53 per cent higher. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 106.26 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. The Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to 69.11 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.93 per cent to USD 65.08 per barrel. Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals. PTI ANS ABMABM