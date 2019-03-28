Sensex rises over 100 pts; Nifty nears 11,500 ahead of F&O expiry

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The BSE benchmark Sensex opened over 100 points higher Thursday led by gains in IT and realty stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows. The 30-share index was trading 108.03 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 38,240.91. It had ended 100.53 points lower at 38,132.88 in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty also gained 32.55 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,477.60 in morning trade, ahead March derivatives expiry. Top gainers include HCL Tech, Vedanta, Yes Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, SBI, Asian Paints, RIL, NTPC, Kotak Bank and L&T, rising up to 2.61 per cent. While, ONGC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and HDFC Bank were among top laggards, shedding up to 1.47 per cent. Sector-wise, BSE IT, teck and realty indices rose the most, jumping up to 1.63 per cent. Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects Indian market to remain volatile for the day ahead of March series futures and options (F&O) expiry. "2019 general election continues to be the immediate key event to watch out for. Till then one can expect the markets to be range bound. Most market participants have factored in a second term for the current government," he said, adding that overall Indian market continues to be a favoured destination for foreign funds. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,481.11 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) too purchased shares worth Rs 134.92 crore, provisional data showed. The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against its previous close to trade at 68.98 in early session. In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.09 per cent, Korea's Kospi slipped 0.58 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.26 per cent and Japan's Nikkei cracked 1.54 per cent in late morning trade Thursday. On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent lower on Wednesday. PTI ANS DRR