Sensex sees mixed trends in early trade

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex recovered after falling marginally in early trade Monday amid mixed global trends.After slipping over 60 points, the index gained around 46 points to trade at 36,273.54 points.The broader Nifty index was trading almost flat at 10,920.80.The Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, macro economic data announcements and trends in crude oil prices are expected to be the key factors for market movements this week.Last month, the Sensex lost 2,417.93 points -- its worst monthly show since February 2016. PTI RAM BALBAL

