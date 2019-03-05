Sensitizing India on Rare diseases, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. Collaborates with Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Observing Rare Disease Awareness day on 28th February 2019, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. has associated with Organization of Rare Disease India (ORDI) for a campaign Rare Needs Care. A leading diagnostic and related healthcare service provider, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. has been proactively working towards the cause and combating rare diseases of neurology through its NeuroPro division. This association is in alignment to what the brand stands for. In India, 70 million people suffer from rare diseases which means 1 out of 20 children is diagnosed with rare disease. Racefor7 is an event organised by Organization of Rare Disease India (ORDI) to empower patients and their families with access to national and international resources. To raise awareness for the 7,000 documented rare diseases, the event consists of a 7,000 m walk. This year the event is spread across 9 cities viz Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Kochi, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. Commenting on the association, (Hony) Brig Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. said, We are honoured to collaborate with ORDI. Through this event we aim to make people aware about the challenges patients face due to rare diseases. We are participating in the event as associate sponsors to spread awareness about these rare diseases and help these patients get a correct & timely diagnosis. About Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd.Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. is also pioneer in introducing highly specialized tests for targeted hereditary cancers and Neurogenetics. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. has built a national, hub and spoke network that includes its National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata and has as on March 31, 2018 DLPL's has 193 clinical labs (including National Reference Lab at Delhi), 2,153 Patient Service Centres (PSCs) and 5,624 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Image: Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. PWRPWR