Sentry opens fire after noticing suspicious movement near camp in Shopian

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) An alert sentry of an Army camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday opened firing after noticing suspicious movement, police said. "An alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing suspicious movement at Nagisharan camp of 34 RR in Shopian," a police official said. He said there are no reports of any one getting injured in the incident. PTI SSB MIJ AQSAQSAQS

