Separate strategy for power transmission in hilly areas required: CM

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) A separate strategy is required to be chalked for developing cost-effective and reliable power transmission and distribution system for the hilly areas, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Thursday. Laying transmission lines in the hilly areas is difficult as compared to plain areas and therefore special strategies needed to be chalked out for providing reliable, uninterrupted and cost effective power supply to the consumers, he added. Himachal became fully electrified way back in 1988, and now the government is focusing on quality and uninterrupted power supply, he said adding that efforts were also being made to promote solar power potential in the state. He was speaking at the national conference on 'Challenges in Construction of Transmission Lines in the Hilly Region' organised by Central Board of Irrigation and Power and CIGRE-India and co-organized by Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation here Thursday.