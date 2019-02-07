Separatists call for protests in Kashmir on Saturday

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Separatists have called for protests in Kashmir on Saturday and Monday to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and demand for return of their mortal remains.Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and buried inside Tihar Jail following his conviction in the Parliament attack case. Bhat was also hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984 for killing an intelligence officer.While calling for shutdown and protests on Saturday and Monday, joint resistance leadership (JRL) said it will send a memorandum to UN Secretary General to seek his intervention for the return of mortal remains of Guru and Bhat for a proper burial in Kashmir.JRL is an amalgamation of both factions of Hurriyat Conference and JKLF which have been spearheading the separatists agenda in Kashmir. PTI MIJ ABHABH