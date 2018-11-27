Seqrite blocks 35,000 RDP cyber attacks targeting Indian Enterprises

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Cyber security firm Quick Heal Technologies said Tuesday its enterprise arm Seqrite detected and blocked more than 35,000 remote desktop protocol attacks per day on Indian enterprises in the last three months."The enterprise arm (Seqrite) of Quick Heal Technologies has successfully blocked more than 35,000 RDP-based attacks per day on an average in the last three months," the company said in a statement. Quick Heal Technologies joint managing director and chief technology officer Sanjay Katkar said that RDP-based brute force attacks were common attack vectors a couple of years ago and were used to propagate the spread of ransomware. "Their newfound popularity is an alarming trend which should be paid close attention to. What makes these attacks even more dangerous is the fact that they shut down all layers of security on the infected system, leaving them completely vulnerable to future attacks," Katkar said.Security researchers at Seqrite have highlighted the easy availability of automated tools and hacked passwords on the Dark Web as another major reason behind the recent resurgence of RDP brute force attacks.According to researchers at Seqrite, RDP-based brute-force attacks are being used to deploy cryptominers on the infected systems for immediate and continuous returns, as well as to provide a platform for advanced ransomware families such as GandCrab, Dharma/Crysis, and XTBL. PTI PRS MR