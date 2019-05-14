Sequel to Akshay-Vidya's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in works

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-starrer horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" is all set to have a sequel, which is currently in the development stage.The sequel to the 2007 hit film, directed by Priyadarshan, will reportedly get a fresh cast."It is true that we are making a sequel to the film. Currently, the script is being worked on," source close to the development told PTI.To be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, the sequel will reportedly have "Housefull 4" director Farhad Samji helming it.Samji has written for films like "Simmba", "Golmaal" and "Singham" series, "Judwaa 2" among others. Post the massive success of Rajkummar Rao's "Stree", several horror-comedies have been at works, including a proposed multi-film universe of the 2018 hit.Akshay, who featured in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" as a psychiatrist, will be seen in "Laxmi Bomb" while Saif Ali Khan will also delve in the genre with "Bhoot Police", co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. PTI KKP JUR SHDSHD