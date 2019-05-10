Sericulture department to launch mulberry plantation in Kishtwar in J&K

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon launch massive mulberry plantation in Kishtwar district to meet its target of producing 6,000 kilogram of cocoon this year, officials said. The Department of Sericulture will increase the target of planting mulberry saplings to 30,000 from 20,000 as it has set the target of producing 6,000 kg of cocoon in the district, officials from the department said. Besides, it will identify 12 acres of land in Atholi and 40 acres in Kabban for establishing yak breeding farms, they said. PTI AB RVKRVK