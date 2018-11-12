Series on Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng in the works at Fox Asia

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (PTI) A series celebrating the discography of iconic Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng is being developed at Fox Networks Group in Asia.Titled "Memory Eclipse", the five-part anthology series is produced by "Infernal Affairs" producer John Chong, according to Variety.Each episode will feature a different cast of characters, with a storyline inspired from a Teng song. It is backed by Winday Culture, a production company from Taiwan, whose founder Charles Sun will direct the project. Key cast members include Kaiser Chuang, Esther Liu, JC Lin, Nikki Hsieh, Alan Kuo and Teresa Daley.Production will take place in her home country and Thailand, where she died suddenly while travelling, at the age of 42.Teng, one of the most famous Chinese-language singers from the 1970s and 1980s, chiefly performed in Mandarin but also in other Asian languages and English. Her repertoire cut across genres, such as pop, ballads and folk music.The series is slated for a 2019 release. PTI RDSRDS