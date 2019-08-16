Services affected for over an hour on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to OHE tripping

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Services were affected for over an hour on the Red Line of Delhi Metro on Friday evening due to a damage to the overhead electricity (OHE) system near the Kashmere Gate station, officials said."Prima facie, it appears that some external object or a big bird came in contact with the OHE and damaged a part of it, leading to its tripping," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.As a result, services on the Red Line were affected between 7 pm and 8:15 pm on the down line (train approaching Kashmere Gate and heading for Rithala).The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi and New Bus Adda (Shahid Sthal) in Ghaziabad.Services on the Red Line were run in loops till the affected portion was identified and remedial action taken by a maintenance team.One loop was between the Rithala and Tis Hazari stations through both the up and down lines and another was between the Shastri Park and Shaheed Sthal stations through both the up and down lines, a senior DMRC official said."Services were run on a single line (through the up line only) between the Tis Hazari and Shastri Park stations till normal services were resumed. A detailed investigation will be undertaken after the end of revenue services," he said. PTI KND RC