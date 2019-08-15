scorecardresearch
Services affected on Blue Line due to technical snag

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Services have been delayed on a major section of the Delhi metro's Blue Line on Thursday due to a technical problem, officials said. The services have been affected between the Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk metro stations and restoration work is underway, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. "Due to a technical issue, train services are being run in two loops temporarily -- between Janakpuri West and Dwarka Sec 21 stations, and between Noida Electronic City and Rajouri Garden stations," the DMRC said. There is single-line movement between Janakpuri West and Kirti Nagar stations, it added. The Blue Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida. PTI KNDHMB

